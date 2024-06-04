Phillies vs Brewers Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 2, June 4, 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies look to secure a series win as they take on the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2. The Brewers were dominated by Zach Wheeler and their opponent's pitching staff as they scored just one run. Wheeler recorded his 10th quality start for his team.

Bryce Wilson was not too bad for the Brewers, but their offense failed to back him. After their loss, they dropped to 36-24 with their overall record. The Brewers will try to split the series, hoping for a victory in Game 2.

Phillies vs. Brewers: Preview

The first pitch will take place at 6:40 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Wisconsin and NBCSP. For those who want to catch the game online, the live stream will take place on Fubo TV.

Phillies vs. Brewers: Prediction

The Brewers are at the top of the NL Central, but they are still no match for their league rival. Offensively, the Brewers have shown signs of struggle, especially against dominant pitchers.

On the other hand, the opponent has a dominant offense with a strong pitching squad that has been consistent. The Phillies are predicted to win Game 2 and secure a series win.

Phillies vs. Brewers: Head-to-Head Records

The Brewers have won 50 games and the opponent has won 74 in their overall meeting. Starting pitchers will play a crucial role in this game, with good support from the offense. The Brewers seem to be lacking in those aspects.

Phillies vs. Brewers: Probable Pitching Matchups

Going up against the Brewers will be left-handed pitcher Cristopher Sanchez. With a 3-3 record this season, Sanchez has a 2.83 ERA. The 27-year-old has 56 strikeouts in 60-plus innings pitched with a 1.39 WHIP.

The Brewers are predicted to turn in Colin Rea as their starting pitcher for Game 2. Rea has a 4-2 record with a 3.77 ERA. He has 42 strikeouts in 59-plus innings pitched. The righty has a 1.34 WHIP.

Phillies vs. Brewers: Players to watch out for

Bryce Harper

With 14 home runs for his team, Bryce Harper continues to contribute with his strong performance. Harper leads his team in home runs and is certainly one player to watch out for.

Kyle Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber has been dominant with 11 home runs and slugging .234/.357/.758 this season.

Rhys Hoskins

Rhys Hoskins has been doing his best with his team and is one player to watch out for, especially in this series. Hoskins leads his team with 10 home runs.

Willy Adames

Willy Adames is the other notable player on the Brew Crew. Adames is slugging .255./333/.776 with nine home runs this season.

The Brewers will not stand a chance as they will struggle to score. The Phils are predicted to win Game 2 and secure the series.

