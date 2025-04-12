Phillies vs. Cardinals: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 12, MLB 2025

For the first time this season, AL East giant Philadelphia Phillies were shutout in a major league ball game. The loss came during Game 1 of the teams' three-game series in St. Louis. The visitors could only come up with two base hits against Cardinals starter Andre Pallante's dominant seven inning output before star closer Ryan Helsley came in and earned his second save of the year.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, recorded their sixth win of the win as they continue to meddle around the middle of the National League Central. Yohel Pozo was instrumental in the 2-0 win as his double brought home Thomas Saggese. He would later be driven to home plate as Alec Burleson was walked with the bases loaded.

Phillies vs Cardinals recent form and records

After winning their three-game series against the Dodgers, Philadelphia surprisingly lost to the bottom-seeded Atlanta Braves in their three-game series. The squad has turned cold, winning just two of its last six fixtures.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, has won just one series since the season started. It came via a three-game sweep against the Minnesota Twins. Since then, they've been fallen to the Angels, utterly dominated by the Red Sox, and lost to the Pirates in three-game sets.

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

PHI: Christopher Sanchez (0-0, 4.09 ERA), STL: Miles Mikolas (0-1, 11.25 ERA)

Must-watch Hitters

Philadelphia Phillies

At the moment, Kyle Schwarber is tied with Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Tommy Edman, and Tyler Soderstrom for the MLB home run lead with six. The two-time All-Star is currently batting .283/.411/.739 with an OPS of 1.150. Schwarber has also recorded 12 RBIs on 13 base hits so far this year.

Phillies vs Cardinals baseball betting odds

Saturday, 4/12 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs PHI -145 -1.5, +113 O 7.5, -118 STL +131 +1.5, -140 U 7.5, -103

Phillies vs Cardinals expert picks and game prediction

While it's certain that Philadelphia hit a rough patch, there is no denying that the team still boasts one of the most talented squad in all of the majors. Pundits and analysts predicted that the team is poised to make a deep playoff run this year. However, it's the games against below .500 teams that they need to close out without issues.

As for the Cardinals, there were no expectations for the squad apart from rumors that star Nolan Arenado was seeking a move away from the club during the offseason. The team is neither contending nor rebuilding so any result would be good for its cause.

Run Line: -1.5, +113

Total Runs: O 7.5, -118

Prediction: PHI win, 6-3

