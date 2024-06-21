Phillies vs Diamondbacks: Game 1 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 21, MLB 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on their NL West rival as they open a three-game series from Citizen's Bank Park. In their last game, the Phils were unable to lead against the Padres as they failed to score more than two runs from the plate.

Taijuan Walker will be sent to the nod to pick up a victory in Game 1 against the D'backs. Walker has a limited performance this season and not all his outings were up to the mark. The starter has a struggling 5.33 ERA.

The Diamondbacks will turn in Jordan Montgomery to the mound for Game 1. Surprisingly, Montgomery has a 6.00 ERA, which is worse than Walker's. The pitcher is experiencing one of the worst starts to the season with his 5-4 record.

This is expected to be a game where the bullpen takes control. Both pitchers are expected to last for five-plus innings only if they have enough support from the plate.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Baseball Betting Odds

Philadelphia Phillies -140 -1.5 +135 U 9.5 -105 Arizona Diamondbacks +115 +1.5 -160 O 9.5 -115

Where to watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks?

The series opener is scheduled to start at 6:40 PM EDT. The television broadcast will take place on Apple TV+ at the scheduled time. For online streamers, Fubo TV is the right platform.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction

The Phils hold the best ERA in the MLB alongside the Baltimore Orioles with 3.13. The team is ranked at No. 2 with 679 strikeouts. As for the Diamondbacks, they are ranked at No. 26 with a struggling 4.47 ERA. The D'Backs have 544 strikeouts in total.

When it comes to scoring runs, the Phils are ranked at No. 4 with 370. They smashed a total of 86 home runs this season. The Diamondbacks are right behind at the fifth spot with 361 runs and 74 home runs.

Offensively, both teams have the ability to score. However, the pitching stall will play a crucial role. It also depends on the team's bullpen to help them after six-plus innings.

The Phils have a better shot with their strong offensive and decent defense. The D'backs have Montogomery, who is yet to pick up the pace and lower his ERA. The Phils are predicted to win Game 1 of this series.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-140)