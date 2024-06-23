Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: Game 3 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 23, MLB 2024

Philadelphia Phillies have finally broken free from their two-game losing streak after thrashing the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 12-1 defeat on Saturday. Rob Thomson will surely be happy with his team's performance and the final result and would hope they continue in similar fashion when they face D-backs for the series finale on Sunday, June 23.

Bryce Harper and the team still have the chance to win this series against the D-back as both teams have won one game each in this three-game series. On the other hand D-backs, Torey Lovullo will certainly urge his side to keep the last game's result in the rear view and focus on winning Sunday's series finale.

Christopher Sanchez will start on the mound for the Phillies. He has played and started 14 games so far this season for his side and has a 4-3 record along with an ERA of 2.91, a WHIP of 1.36, and 66 strikeouts under his belt.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For the D-Backs, Slade Cecconi will start on the mound on Sunday. The young RHP has played 10 games and has started 9 of them this season. He has a 2-5 record, along with an ERA of 5.90, a WHIP of 1.19, and 39 strikeouts till now this regular season.

Phillies are currently leading the NL East with a 50-26 record while the Diamondbacks are currently standing in the third place of the NL Central table with a 38-39 record.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Baseball Betting Odds

Philadelphia Phillies -190 -1.5 (+105) U 8.5 (-105) Arizona Diamondbacks +155 +1.5 (-125) O 8.5 (-115)

Where to watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks?

The Series finale between the Phillies and the D-back will start at 11:35 AM EDT at the Citizen Park stadium. The fans can view the game's live telecast on ROKU and can also keep an eye on the online streaming on FUBO TV.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction

In the National League rivalry, D-back and Braves have locked horns for a total of 170 times to date and D-Backs have always had a slight upper hand in this rivalry with an 86-84 record (per StatMuse).

After their extreme show of strength on Saturday, the Phillies are surely the favorites to win the series finale on Sunday. Players like Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryson Stott have all performed quite well and have been pretty important for their team's success so far this season. They will surely be looked out for when the Phillies get on the ground on Sunday,

On the other side, the D-backs have already once shown that they are capable of overcoming the odds when they defeated the Phillies 5-4 on Friday. They will surely put up a good fight when they face their opponent for the final time in this series on Sunday.

Although this season has been pretty turbulent for the D-backs, players like Ketel Marte, Christian Walker, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Corbin Carroll have all played well now this season and will surely play key roles for their team in Sunday's game as well.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (+105)