Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Betting Tips - October 16 | 2023 MLB NL Championship Series game

This season's National League Championship series will feature the Philadelphia Phillies against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park on Monday.

The Phillies finished second behind the Atlanta Braves with a record of 90-72 in the NL East. On the other hand, the Arizona Diamondbacks also finished second in the NL West division behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and made its first NLCS appearance since 2007.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction

Both the teams had to take the Wild Card route to feature in the divisional round. They then toppled their division leaders to advance to the league championship series.

For the Phillies, right-handed pitcher Zach Wheeler(13-6, 3.61 ERA) will take the mound, while, Dbacks' ace Zac Gallen(17-9, 3.47 ERA) will look to pose a challenge to the Philadelphia hitters.

Wheeler is coming off a good outing against the Braves where he pitched 6.1 innings, giving up two runs and striking out 10. However, the Phillies were not able to win that game after a spirited comeback by the Braves winning 5-4. On the other hand, Gallen pitched 5.1 innings for two runs in a win against the Dodgers.

Former NL MVP Bryce Harper is also back in form. With that in mind and given the current form of both the pitchers, this game will be very tight going till the end, where the home team is expected to eventually win by a two-run margin.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Betting Tips

According to betting trends, The Phillies are favorites(-170, bet $170 to win $100) against the underdogs, the Diamondbacks(+144, bet $100 to win $144) with an over/under of 7.5.

World Series Odds:

Philadelphia Phillies: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +480 (bet $10 to win $58 total)

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Head-to-Head

The Phillies and Diamondbacks have met 168 times in their history. The Phillies have an 83-85 (49.4%) overall record versus the Diamondbacks.

Where to watch Phillies vs Diamondbacks

TBS will broadcast all NLCS games live. You can also watch the action online on TBS and Max also has access to all TBS games. The game begins at 8:07 p.m. ET on Monday.