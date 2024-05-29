Phillies vs Giants Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 3, May 29, 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies enter this game riding a three-game losing streak. The last defeat against the San Francisco Giants recorded the second-straight series loss. Previously, they lost to the Colorado Rockies, but still lead the MLB with the best record. However, another defeat could give away their top position.

The Giants improved to 29-27 after winning their second straight game and winning this series. It was a close game, as the Giants prevailed with a 1-0 final score. The Giants' pitching was fantastic, as they dominated a team that boasts one of the best offenses.

Phillies vs Giants: Head-to-Head

Game 2 will be telecast on NBCSP and NBCS BA and the online stream can be watched on Fubo TV. The first pitch is scheduled to commence a little earlier than the previous game at 3:45 PM EDT.

The Giants have continued to lead head-to-head since 1993. The Giants have won 91 out of 153 games and lost 62 in return after their last two victories. While the Giants look for a sweep at home, the opponent is keen on breaking their losing streak.

Phillies vs Giants: Pitching Matchups

Game 3 is going to be a battle of left-handed pitchers. Cristopher Sanchez will be going up against the Giants' offense. He has a 3.15 ERA and a 2-3 record. The 27-year-old pitcher has a 1.45 WHIP with 49 strikeouts in 54.1 innings pitched. Sanchez will need some support from the plate to get past the Giants.

Kyle Harrison will start for the Giants. Harrison has a 3.90 ERA with a 4-1 record. In 60 innings pitched, Harrison recorded 55 strikeouts and holds a 1.30 WHIP. Despite being a rookie, Harrison got off to a decent start this season.

Phillies vs Giants: Prediction

The Giants have a rookie on the mound, pitching against veteran hitters. Despite their opponents struggling offensively in the last few games, the Giants are still no match in Game 3. The Giants will need more support from the plate and some good pitching from the bullpen.

The Phillies are predicted to win Game 3 and avoid a sweep. They have a powerful offense and a decent pitcher on the mound that can carry them forward in this game.

