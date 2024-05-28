Phillies vs Giants Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head-to-head and more | Game 2, May 28, 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to rebound after their last defeat as they take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. The Giants triumphed with their strong offense as they scored eight runs on Monday in an 8-4 win. Defensively, they surrendered four runs.

The Giants are keen on extending their success with their home-field advantage. However, it's not going to be easy with a strong offense and a dominant pitcher against them. After their last victory, the Giants moved one game ahead of the .500 mark with a 23-22 record.

Phillies vs Giants: Head-to-head

The second game of their three-game series is scheduled to take place at 6:45 p.m. PDT. The game can be watched on television by tuning into NBSCP and NBCS BA. For those who want to catch the game online, FUBO TV is the right place for the online stream.

Both teams have played a total of 152 games since 1993. The Giants have won 90 and lost 62 in return. Despite dropping their last two games, the Phillies hold the best record in the MLB (38-17). The club will need to rebound in this game to retain the lead.

Phillies vs Giants: Pitching matchups

Zack Wheeler will go up against the Giants on Tuesday. The right-handed pitcher has a 2.53 ERA with a 6-3 record this season. Wheeler has been a dominant force for his team with a solid WHIP of 0.98. In 67.2 innings pitched, Wheeler has 76 strikeouts. The Giants will need to work their way up to score against Wheeler.

Mason Black will make his 2024 debut with the Giants in the second game. The 24-year-old pitcher is going up against one of the best offensive teams in the league. Black will need control and enough support from the plate if he wants to pick up a win or impress the Giants rotation.

Phillies vs Giants: Prediction

The Giants are starting with a new pitcher against a team that has been dominant with their performance. Black will need more than strikeouts to hold the opponent down.

The latest prediction favors the Phils to win on Tuesday and break their two-game losing streak. With a strong pitcher on the mound and an equally balanced offense, they are predicted to win this game and make up for their loss.

