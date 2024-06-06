Phillies vs Mets Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 1, June 8, 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets will square off in an exciting two-game series that will take place in London. The Phillies look forward to extending their three-game winning streak at the 2024 MLB World Tour.

Both NL East rivals are coming off a victory after sweeping their opponents. The Mets defeated the Nationals, and are also riding a three-game winning streak. The Phillies hold the best record in the MLB, alongside the Yankees, and are sitting at the top of the NL East (44-19).

Phillies vs. Mets: Preview

The series opener will be a matinee showdown, and the first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 PM EDT at the London Stadium. FOX TV will have live coverage for those who want to watch the game at home. The live stream can be watched on the MyTeams app.

Phillies vs. Mets: Prediction

The Mets are one of those teams behind the .500 mark with a 27-35 record and are fourth in the NL East. With a struggling offensive and defensive unit, they are no match for their dominating opponent.

The Phillies have scored 320 runs this season, which is the most in the MLB, while the Mets have scored 272 runs. With a formidable defensive unit, the Phillies have a great chance of winning Game 1 in London.

Phillies vs. Mets: Head-to-Head Records

Both rivals have clashed for 36 times in the last three seasons. The Mets won 21 games while the opponent won only 15. However, the odds of winning against one of the top teams are pretty slim this time.

Phillies vs. Mets: Pitching Matchups

Dominating left-handed pitcher Ranger Suarez is all set to take on the Mets in Game 1. Suarez holds the best ERA in the MLB at 1.70. With a 9-1 record, Suarez has a strong 0.80 WHIP. Suarez struck out 79 opponents in 74 innings pitched.

It's going to be a battle of lefties as the Mets turn Sean Manaea to the mound as their starting pitcher. Manaea has a 3-2 record with a 3.63 ERA. The starter has a 1.30 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 57 innings pitched.

Phillies vs. Mets: Players to watch out for

Ranger Suarez

Suarez's performance has been spectacular this season. The talented pitcher is expected to get some early strikeouts in Game 1 and he's one player to watch out for.

Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper has been another dominant player on the team. His batting prowess is widely noted and continues to lead the team with 14 home runs.

Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso is the home run leader for the Mets with 14. The veteran hitter is slugging .238/ .315/ .792 this season.

Francisco Lindor

Francisco Lindor is coming in behind Alonso with 10 home runs. Lindor is slashing .235/ .302/ .712 this season.

Suarez is incredible on the mound with a strong offense to back him. The Mets will not stand a chance as the Phillies are predicted to win Game 1.

