Phillies vs. Orioles: Game 1 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 14, MLB 2024

It's time for the Philadelphia Phillies to meet the Baltimore Orioles in an exciting three-game series. After struggling against the Boston Red Sox, the Phils are keen on rebounding.

The Phils will hand over the ball to Ranger Suarez, who holds the second-best ERA (1.81) in the majors with a strong 10-1 record.

The Orioles broke their six-game winning streak last night to the Atlanta Braves. The loss has kept them strong in the AL East race as their competition with the New York Yankees continues.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kyle Bradish will get the ball for the Orioles. Bradish holds a 2-0 record with a 2.62 ERA. Bradish has pitched 34.1 innings, recording 49 strikeouts with a solid 1.11 WHIP.

Trending

Phillies vs Orioles Baseball Betting Odds

Philadelphia Phillies +110 +1.5 (-185) O 8 -105 Baltimore Orioles -135 -1.5 (-150) U 8 -115

How to watch Phillies vs Orioles?

Game 1 is scheduled to take place at 7:05 PM EDT. MLB fans can watch the game on MASN or NBCSP. For those who prefer online streaming, Fubo TV is the right platform.

Phillies vs Orioles Prediction

Suarez is experiencing one of the best seasons in his career and the Phillies have a powerful offense. The southpaw has a strong WHIP of 0.85. In 79-plus innings pitched, Suarez struck out 85 opponents. The Phils have been successful with their starter in most games. However, their recent offensive struggles might be their downfall.

The Orioles have hit the most homers this season (107). Offensively, they scored 347 runs and recorded 338 RBIs. They also defeated the Yankees and are among the favorites to make the postseason.

Bradish can strike out opponents with his pitching. With a little support from the plate, the Orioles have a better shot at this game.

This will be an important series for both teams. The Orioles are 45-23 on the season, while the Phillies are 46-22.

Prediction: Baltimore Orioles -1.5 (135).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback