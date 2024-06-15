Phillies vs. Orioles: Game 2 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 15, MLB 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Baltimore Orioles had one of the most intense games of the season. The Orioles gave them a hard time as the game was forced into extra innings. Kyle Bradish pitched against a formidable offense, but Ranger Suarez shined again for the Phils.

The Orioles tied the game thrice but they were unable to make it past their strong opponent. Alec Bohm smashed the go-ahead two-run double at the top of the 11th inning. The Orioles bullpen was no match against the Phillies offense.

The NL East rival will look to continue their success with Tajun Walker on the mound. The issue with Walker is the 5.40 ERA that he carries. Walker has a 3-1 record and a 1.45 WHIP. Going against the Orioles to last six-plus innings is rather questionable for Walker.

The Orioles will have a strong pitcher against their opponent. Grayson Rodriguez will counter Walker in Game 2. Rodriguez has a 7-2 record with a 3.27 ERA. If the Orioles continue their hitting streak, they will be able to strike back, provided they get the right support from their bullpen.

Phillies vs. Orioles Baseball Betting Odds

Philadelphia Phillies +150 +15 -145 O 8.5 -115 Baltimore Orioles -185 -1.5 -120 U 8.5 -105

How to watch Phillies vs. Orioles?

Game 2 will be an evening showdown at Camden Yards. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM EDT. MASN, MLBN, and NBCSP will broadcast this game on television. Fubo TV will have an online stream at the scheduled time.

Phillies vs. Orioles Prediction

The series opener was a well-balanced battle, but Game 2 is not in favor of the Phils. Both teams have scored 350 runs this season. The Orioles lead the MLB with 108 home runs while the Phillies have only 79 home runs.

From the pitching end, they have a similar ERA. The Orioles have a team ERA of 3.08, while the Phils have 3.05. The crucial part is having the right balance with the offensive and defensive approach in this game. The Orioles have a better shot to make it past their opponent.

Rodriguez has better numbers than Walker and he has a strong offense to support him. The Orioles will also have the home advantage and support from their fans.

Prediction: Baltimore Orioles -1.5 (-185).

