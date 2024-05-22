Phillies vs Rangers Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups, head to head and more | Game - 02, May- 22

The Philadelphia Phillies will look forward to continuing their success after defeating the reigning World Series champions in Game 1. The Rangers failed to score more than two runs against their strong opponent, who leads the MLB with the best record.

Ranger Suarez dominated once again with a stellar performance. The loss dropped the Rangers one game below the .500 mark as they are now 24-25 on the season. The Rangers are seated at the second spot in the AL West behind the Seattle Mariners.

Phillies vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Game 2 of the series can be watched on Bally Sports Southwest, NBCS-PH and MLBN. The live stream can be caught on FUBO TV. The first pitch will commence at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Since 2008, both teams have played 11 games and the Rangers have dominated with nine victories. Both teams have top hitters and a great chance of making the playoffs this season. Game 2 will depend on starting pitchers as they play a crucial role.

Phillies vs. Rangers Pitching Matchups

Tajuan Walker will be delivered to the mound to get some early strikeouts against the Rangers. Walker has a 4.91 ERA but still holds a 3-0 record this season. Walker's performance has been limited to 22 innings. The righty has 16 strikeouts with a 1.41 WHIP.

The Rangers will turn in Dane Tunning as their starter for Game 2. Tunning has a 4.10 ERA with a 3-2 record. The 29-year-old pitcher has 43 strikeouts in 31-plus innings pitched with a 1.15 WHIP.

Phillies vs. Rangers Prediction

Both teams have powerful hitters, but the Phillies have been rocking the league with their 35-14 record. The Rangers will need to open up on their offense. The Phils are second in runs scored with 248. Defensively, they lead the MLB in strikeouts with 458.

The Rangers are not close to their opponent when it comes to runs scored and strikeouts. With top hitters like Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh, and Nick Castellanos on the team, the Phillies are predicted to win Game 2.

Tunning will need to play a crucial role in preventing hitters from going deep. However, if the Rangers find their swing against Walker, they could rack up some runs and become a threat.

