Phillies vs Rangers Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 3, May 23, 2024

It's the third game at Citizens Bank Park and the Philadelphia Phillies are expecting to sweep the reigning World Series champions. As predicted, the Texas Rangers struggled against their opponent's powerful offense, dropping the second game by a miserable 11-4 final score.

Comedian Shane Gillis threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game. On the field, the Rangers committed several errors that the opponent took advantage of. Corey Seager and Marcus Semien's error cost them the most as they surrendered four runs for their mistakes.

Phillies vs Rangers: Head-to-Head

The series finale can be watched on Bally Sports Southwest or NBC 10. Fans can also get to stream the game online on FUBO TV. The game will be a matinee battle as the first pitch will go out at 1:05 p.m. EDT.

After their last loss, the Rangers have lost three of 12 games to their opponents since 2008. The Phillies will enter this game with a 36-14 record, riding a hot five-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Rangers are now 24-26, two games behind the .500 mark.

Phillies vs Rangers: Pitching Matchups

Hard-throwing Zack Wheeler will step in on the mound to strike out the Rangers. The 33-year-old is one of the top pitchers this season with a 2.52 ERA. Wheeler has a 5-3 record with 71 strikeouts in 60.2 innings pitched this season. The veteran pitcher has a solid 0.97 WHIP.

Countering Wheeler will be Andrew Heaney on the mound for the Rangers. The southpaw has been a struggle this season with a 0-5 record and a 4.43 ERA. Heaney has 44 strikeouts in 44.2 innings pitched this season. He holds a 1.23 WHIP. The Rangers will need support from the plate with Heaney on the mound.

Phillies vs Rangers: Prediction

Wheeler against Heaney can possibly be a little unbalanced. On the other hand, the Rangers have been struggling to score. From the pitching end, they surrendered 16 runs in the last two games. Heaney will need to strike out a powerful offense and the Rangers need to open their bats if they want to win.

The latest prediction is in favor of the Phillies to win in the final game of the series. With their powerful batting squad and intact pitching unit, an easy sweep could be on its way for Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park.

