Phillies vs Rockies Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 1, May 24, 2024 

It's raining wins in Philadelphia as the Phillies ride a hot six-game winning streak. Bryce Harper and Co. are coming off a sweep against the defending World Series champions, the Texas Rangers, and are all set to hit the road to face off the Colorado Rockies next.

Expand Tweet

After their last success, they continue to dominate the majors with the best record (37-14). As for the Rockies, they hold the second-worst record in the majors and remain at the bottom of the NL West (16-33). They will look forward to rebounding after dropping their last series to the Oakland Athletics.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phillies vs Rockies: Head-to-Head

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 8:40 p.m. EDT at Coors Field in Denver Colorado. The game will be telecast on Colorado Rockies and NBCSP. The online stream can be watched on Fox Sports.

Both teams have played against each other 17 times in the last three seasons. The Rockies have dropped 13 games and won only four. The offense will play a crucial role here in this exciting three-game series.

Phillies vs Rockies: Pitching Matchups

The opening game will be a battle of left-handed pitchers. Cristopher Sanchez will go up against the Rockies with a 2-3 record. Sanchez has a 3.31 ERA with a 1.45 WHIP. The southpaw has 47 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched this season.

The Rockies will turn in Ty Blanch as their starter for the opening game. The 33-year-old has a 1-2 record with a 5.14 ERA. Blanch has 10 strikeouts in 21 innings pitched and holds a 1.43 WHIP this season. The Rockies will need support from the plate to back Blanch against their opponents' dominant offense.

Phillies vs Rockies: Prediction

This is an unbalanced game as the Rockies are seemingly no match with their struggling performances. Sanchez will have a good opportunity to improve his performance with some strikeouts.

Expand Tweet

As a team, the Phillies are stronger and are predicted to win this game. From the pitching end, they have a better bullpen to support Sanchez and the batting unit. Offensively, they have been a powerhouse as they lead the MLB with the most number of runs (277).

Another easy victory likely lies ahead for Philadelphia as they look forward to extending their winning streak. The team is also predicted to win this series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback