PHOTO: Aaron Judge melts hearts with playful wink as Yankees captain arrives at clubhouse in style

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge impressed fans yet again. This time not with a towering home run but with a playful wink that everyone is talking about. The team captain arrived at the clubhouse in style, but it was his sweet gesture that grabbed everyone's attention.

MLB FITs on Instagram posted a series of photos showing the Yankees captain rocking different types of outfits. In one of the pictures, he was seen winking at the camera while entering the clubhouse in a stylish blue shirt. MLB Fits captioned the picture with a witty text.

"Aaron Judge has been doing a lot of winking, smiling, and crushing baseballs lately"

This is not the only time Judge has shown his incredible style. The 6-foot-7 star has his very own stylist at home. His wife Samantha Bracksieck has been styling him since they got married in December 2021. Judge has been quite open about this in front of the media and has always credited his wife for a good dressing sense.

“I do like to shop, but honestly, my wife is the real shopper.

“She’s the one who finds a lot of the hidden gems, and she’s like, ‘This is going to fit you perfectly,’” said Judge in an interview in April (via New York Post).

Judge prefers a lot of Ralph Lauren products, including their “Polo Est. 67 Eau de Toilette” perfume, their jeans, classic T-shirts and three-piece suits. His other preferences include the Yankees Cap, Chicago Bulls jersey and Rolex Daytona watch.

Aaron Judge can be referred to as the ultimate player, both in terms of playing and style. He bats at an average of .279 and has hit 17 home runs this season. He has 39 RBIs with a 1.039 OPS.

When Aaron Judge greeted reporters in style

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge kicked off this year’s spring training in style. In February, he arrived at the George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, sporting a classic white t-shirt and a letterman jacket. While entering the stadium, he greeted the reporters by acknowledging the fact that he hadn’t seen them for a long time.

"Long time no see," said Judge (via Yankees Videos).

Judge is known for his immense talent on the field but has also become a fan favorite for his down-to-earth personality.

