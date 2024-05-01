PHOTO: Actor Bill Murray spotted on public train home following Cubs' win over Mets

It's rare to see personalities aboard public transportation, but when they do, they become a center of attraction.

Actor and comedian Bill Murray was in attendance at Citi Field on Monday, cheering on for the Chicago Cubs, who won the game 3-1 over the home team, the New York Mets.

What surprised everyone even more was when he was spotted boarding a subway ride from Citi Field. At the end of the day, his "Groundhog" character shone through.

Before that, he was a lively presence at Citi Field, seated just left of home plate.

Mets starter Luis Severino was carrying a no-hit game until the eighth but Dansby Swanson crunched out a hit against him. Just before Swanson, Severino walked Michael Busch.

Pinch hitter Nick Madrigal arrived at the plate with one out and runners at the corner. Madrigal hit a broken bat to third base, where veteran third baseman Joey Wendle was stationed.

Instead of cutting off the lead runner, Wendle chose the double-play option. He got out at second, but Madrigal reached in time at first, allowing the runner from third to score in the meantime. This tied the game at 1-1 going into the ninth.

“Initially thought the ball was hit a little bit harder than it was. By that point, I had already set my feet and kind of committed to trying to turn a double play," Wendle said. "That’s the decision I made, and unfortunately the wrong one.”

Bill Murray celebrates Christopher Morel's go-ahead home run

With both clubs tied at the ninth, the contest was going down to the wire.

Soon enough, Christopher Morel broke the tie with his go-ahead two-run home run against Edwin Diaz in the ninth. That gave the Cubs a two-run cushion heading into the bottom of the ninth, and it eventually was the difference-maker.

When Bill Murray saw the ball sailing, he was ecstatic. Murray, dressed in a Cubs hat and a "Team Mongo" hoodie in honor of Bears legend Steve McMichael, celebrated with other fans after the home run, high-fiving Cubs fans all around him.

Ahead of the game, Murray also spent some time in the dugout. Cubs fans can expect more of Bill Murray's presence at Citi Field in the near future, especially when the Cubs are playing.

