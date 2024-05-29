PHOTO: Alex Bregman's better half Reagan rejoices as Astros star husband smashes two-run homer against Mariners

On Tuesday, the Bregman family had a memorable night, as Alex Bregman, the Houston Astros' third baseman, blasted a home run against the Seattle Mariners. His biggest supporter that night was no one but his wife, Reagan Bregman.

Reagan was not present at the T-Mobile Park but headed to Instagram to repost a video originally shared by the Astros, who had captioned the post to describe Bregman's hitting power.

“Bombs Away”

This is not the first time Regan cheered for her husband. She has been a constant source of support throughout his baseball career and applauds whenever he achieves any incredible feat.

One such night was on Tuesday. In the fourth inning, Alex Bregman had hit a two-run home run in the left field against a pitch with a velocity of 85 mph delivered by Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo. The ball went for a distance of 362 ft and had an exit velocity of 94.6 mph.

Bregman has been playing well this season. He's having a slash plate of .212/.277/.335. Although he has made several hitting attempts in the several last games, he has a batting average of .212 with five home runs, and has an RBI of 23 and with .612 OPS.

The Astros's Hunter Brown had also shown great gameplay, as he struck out nine players in six innings and allowed one run. Despite the team effort of the Astros, they lost to the Mariners 4-2, their 31st loss of the season.

Another time when Regan showed her support for Alex Bregman

At the start of the season, Alex Bregman was in a slump, but that didn't stop his wife from believing in him. That faith was rewarded, as Bregman launched his first homer of the season against the Cleveland Guardians on May 1.

Reagan shared a video on her Instagram story where Bregman was captured hitting the home run. She captioned the story with three heart-burning emojis, indicating the fiery performance of her husband.

Despite Alex Bregman’s effort, the Astros lost 10-9 to the Guardians. From having a poor start to the season and sitting last in the AL West, they have moved to third place, just below the Texas Rangers.

