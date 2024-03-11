PHOTO: Alex Bregman dons chic 100PercentVision shades as Astros star hosts exclusive giveaway contest

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman had a tough start to his Spring Training in the Grapefruit League and didn't play any part in Houston's 0-3 defeat against the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Nonetheless, the star slugger was still in the mood to gift fans some goodies as he collaborated with 100PercentVision and Nemesis Baseball to give away 15 fully sunproof shades via an Instagram post.

Alex Bregman wore the tinted shades in the video while informing his followers that he would be giving away 15 of those shades provided the user tags three of their friends in the comment section and follows three Instagram accounts, namely, nemesisbsbl, 100percentvision, and abreg_1.

The particular model he sported is named Hypercraft SQ and is priced at $149 on 100 Percent's official website. The names of the winners will be announced by the All-Star third baseman in the coming days.

No stars were on show when the Astros took on the Marlins on Sunday. Miami managed to shut out the inexperienced Houston unit with Trey Mancini and Nick Gordon starring for the Marlins.

Houston's focus was on their latest winter acquisition, Josh Hader, as he took to the mound for relief pitching. Touted as one of the best closers, Hader struck two of the three batters he faced in the sole inning that he pitched on Sunday, impressing coaches inside the Astros bullpen.

Alex Bregman's winning mentality and sheer determination is what makes him a standout ballplayer

Before Alex Bregman became a terrific third baseman for the Astros, he was a standout shortstop with the LSU Tigers (incumbent NCAA baseball champions). Along with Jose Altuve, who plays second base across the infield from him, he has been one hell of a player.

Bregman and Altuve have established themselves as a legendary duo in Houston after the Astros won seven straight ALCS with four World Series appearances since 2017.

Amidst Bregman's free agency rumors and his next potential destination after the 2024 MLB season, the soon-to-turn 30-year-old discussed his mentality and that of the Houston Astros.

"Nothing changes here, this year or any year. We always want the same thing: To get back to October, and then get back to the World Series. It’s why we play the game. It’s why I play the game. And there’s no reason for me to change now.

"What I know is how close we’ve come to playing in seven World Series while I’ve been here. How many times we were just one game away. It’s something that drives everybody in this room and makes us want to do it again." - Alex Bregman on his winning mentality and the Astros aspirations to claim a Fall Classic year after year

He will hope to get some game time under his belt in Spring Training.

