PHOTO: Alex Bregman's wife Reagan cherishes weekend moments with son Knox

Like all MLB players, the beginning of the season marks a change of pace for Alex Bregman and his family. While the Astros star may be back in action, Alex's wife Reagan ensures their son continues to avail quality time with his parents.

She recently uploaded pictures of her with her son Knox, who will be two later this year, on her Instagram account.

Reagan Bregman enjoying some quality time with son Knox

Alex and Reagan had met at a dinner party hosted by mutual friends in 2020. They tied the knot in December of that year. In August 2022, the pair welcomed Knox, their only child.

Reagan posted several pictures on her social media account with Knox during spring training. During one such outing, Knox and his mother went to the Loggerhead Marine Life Center in Florida, close to the Astros' spring training facility in Palm Beach.

In addition to her busy life as a mother, Reagan has also made various forays in business. The founder of women's "athleisure" wear brand Exiza, Reagan also produces custom jewelry for Shaftel, a Houston-based jeweler.

While Reagan was posing with Knox, Alex Bregman and the Astros were at Globe Life Field to take on the Texas Rangers in a rematch of the 2023 ALCS. The third baseman managed to record just a single hit across ten plate appearances as his team dropped two of three, and will compete for a series tie on Monday night.

Alex Bregman seeks big extension at the end of the 2024 season

Currently just 6-for-35 on the season, Alex Bregman will be looking for a deal to kick in once his five-year, $100 million contract expires at the end of the season. Entering free agency alongside fellow Astros star Jose Altuve, the response from Astros GM Dana Brown has been lukewarm at best. Speaking to SportsTalk 790 recently, Brown said:

"At some point, we'll come up with some type of offer. But right now, we are not engaged in an offer"

For Bregman, Knox and Reagan, playing in Houston has been everything. As such, finding the right balance to keep his growing family around will become an increasingly pertinent priority in the coming months.

