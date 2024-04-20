PHOTO: Alex Bregman's wife Reagan Elizabeth shares heartwarming snap of son Knox playing in the pool

Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan Elizabeth, loves to spend time taking care of her son Knox whenever Alex gets busy with the tiring baseball schedule. The Bregmans live in Houston, where the 30-year-old star third baseman has been playing with the Astros since 2016.

While the Astros are on the road playing against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in a three-game regular-season series, Elizabeth and Knox watched Alex's at-bats on television and spent some quality time on the poolside in their house in Houston.

Reagan Elizabeth shared a heartfelt snap of her son enjoying the pool water. Take a look at the screenshot of the Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Reagan Elizabeth's story on Instagram

Alex Bregman and Reagan Elizabeth have known each other for a long time. They got engaged when Alex popped the question in January 2020 and married in December of the same year, in a beautiful ceremony.

Their joy became tenfold when they welcomed their first child, Knox Samuel, on August 1, 2022. Like his father, Knox has a knack for baseball and was observed spending time with his dad and his fellow Astros teammates during spring training in February.

Reagan Elizabeth often takes her son to Astros game days during spring and regular seasons, particularly when they play at Minute Maid Park or nearby Texas.

Alex loves to spend time with his little slugger and play with him, doing various activities, during break time or his days off.

Alex Bregman has been struggling at the plate for the Houston Astros

This is Alex Bregman's last season under contract with the Astros before he hits free agency. Bregman had earlier voiced his aspiration to test the waters of free agency and challenge himself with a new ballclub since he has only played with Houston for the entirety of his MLB career till now.

While Alex's MLB free agency market depends a lot on his performances in the current season, he has been struggling at the plate. He is averaging .232, with an OPS of .616, zero home runs, and only four RBIs so far in this campaign.

The Houston Astros have slumped to a 7-14 record, and if Alex Bregman has to make a case for his free agency market during the offseason, he would have to get his bat going, as the suitors will be plenty for the talents and skills he possesses.

