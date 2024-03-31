PHOTO: Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares adorable moment of son Knox relishing cupcake in father's embrace

On the occasion of Alex Bregman's 30th birthday, the Bregman family celebrated with cupcakes. His wife, Reagan, took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of their son Knox, enjoying a delicious cupcake.

Reagan tagged @balloonluxeevents, who are in the business of styling events. Moreover, Reagan's friends and relatives sent out birthday wishes, which she acknowledged through her Instagram stories.

Knox and Bregman

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reagan and Alex Bregman got engaged in January 2020 and married the following December and Knox was born on August 1, 2022.

What will happen if Houston can't extend Alex Bregman's contract?

Astros general manager Dana Brown will have his hands full with the contract negotiations of Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker. Bregman is entering the last year of his contract and could go to free agency if the Astros don't offer him a lucrative extension.

Earlier this offseason, Brown mentioned that they "love" Bregman and will be extending "an offer at some point" during the season. Bregman, though, is focused on baseball and is letting his agent, Scott Boras, handle the matter. He told reporters:

"I’m just focused on baseball and trying to help our team win, and let Scott [Boras] and his team handle all of that for me, so I can focus on what I love, which is playing the game."

If, for some reason, Houston and Bregman can not agree to a deal by the end of the season, then there will be several takers for the third baseman's services. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the New York Yankees are favorites to land him in such a case.

Moreover, Sherman feels Bregman has Derek Jeter-esque qualities and can "give a team what it needs when it needs it: speed, power, a base hit, defense." Sherman writes that a bidding war will ensue between the New York Mets and the Yankees, if push comes to shove.

That, however, is some way away, and the Astros will try to keep Bregman in Houston.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.