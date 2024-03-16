PHOTO: Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares adorable moments of son Knox cheering on his father during Spring Training

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman had a fun outing playing miniature golf with wife Reagan Elizabeth and son Knox Bregman.

Reagan took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of baby Knox overlooking his father playing golf, with the caption:

"mom and dad getting competitive now"

Screenshot from Reagan Elizabeth's story on Instagram

As the opening day of the 2024 MLB season nears, ballplayers are trying to find the last bit of family time in spring training before the 162-game season packed with travel and continuous game days starts.

Alex Bregman is a family man, as he's seen spending his time off the field with his wife Reagan and son Knox. Knox and Reagan are avid baseball fans, and the duo can be seen in the stands on most gamedays cheering the star third baseman on. Alex has brought Knox to many spring training sessions, with the kid playing long and rounding the bases alongside some Astros stars.

Houston beat the Philadelphia Phillies in their most recent game in the Grapefruit League, with two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman coming in big for the Astros. He generated three base hits on four at-bats against the Phillies, scoring a run and knocking in an RBI to amp up his case for the 2024 season.

Ronel Blanco, Josh Hader and Bennett Sousa impressed at the mound as they stopped a run barrage by the depleted Phillies on Friday.

Alex Bregman explains change in swing ahead of 2024 MLB season

In an exclusive interview with MLB Network's Mark DeRosa, Alex Bregman talked about the change in his batting swing, which he says is the result of the plate mechanics he developed in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Bregman combined for a whopping 72 home runs in those two seasons, which brings his average to 36 homers per season for the two campaigns. He said about his swing:

"The last few years I’ve been thinking my (pre-pitch) load was to push my hands back, which was not the case.

"In my better years I was actually loading with my body, with my middle, and not pushing my hands back, dumping my hips coming forward (where) the knob then comes down behind me."

Alex Bregman raked in a three-hit game on Friday against the Phillies. So, who's to doubt the star third baseman's approach for the 2024 MLB season as he voices confidence in the swing alteration bearing fruit for the Houston Astros.

