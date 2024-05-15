PHOTO: Alex Bregman shares son's heartwarming image mimicking Astros star dad's batting stance

Astros reliable 3B Alex Bregman changed his batting stance and swing ahead of the 2024 season to make better barrel contact; the same can be said for his son Knox, who was observed mimicking his father's batting stance. Alex captured the heartfelt moment with his camera and shared it on his Instagram story.

Screenshot from Alex Bregman's story on Instagram

Knox Samuel has been observed many times playing around with his father, Astros star Alex Bregman. This past spring, Bregman's wife, Reagan Elizabeth, accompanied her son to watch his father train with his fellow Houston teammates.

During those days, little Knox could be observed delving into some training sessions with Bregman as he practiced base running and swinging the barrel alongside talented Astros players like Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez, and many more.

Reagan Elizabeth also made it a point to take her son to baseball games so he could watch his father, Alex Bregman, work his magic inside the diamond.

Knox Samuel was born less than two years after Alex and Reagan's wedding on August 1, 2022. The couple, after getting engaged in January 2020, married in December of the same year amidst stringent COVID protocols in front of all close friends and family members.

Reagan Elizabeth and baby Knox are Bregman's biggest supporters as they try to make it to almost all of Houston Astros home games in Minute Maid Park. This season has been a difficult one for Alex as he is trying to get some decent at-bats on the plate, but the struggles are mounting with each passing gameday.

Alex Bregman has had a slow start to his free agency-defining season with the Astros

Despite the changes that Alex Bregman brought to his swing and stance at home plate, it has been a relatively slow start for him as the struggles keep mounting for him and the Astros unit. This is his last season under contract with Houston before he becomes a free agent.

His free agency market is riding on his performances in 2024, which have been outright subpar.

Bregman is batting with an average of .225, with four home runs, 18 RBIs, and a .651 OPS so far this season. Despite having homered in back-to-back games, he still has a long way to go to prove his worth to the big-ball clubs and make an effective case for his free agency market post-2024 MLB season.

