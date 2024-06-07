PHOTO: Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro rocks business casual look with Louis Vuitton handbag

Former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend and fitness coach/model Jaclyn Cordeiro loves to showcase her simplistic yet affirming fashion outfits on social media. In her recent Instagram story, she was observed sporting a business casual look with a grayish blue full-sleeve top, white pants and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Alex Rodriguez first met Jaclyn months after parting ways with pop star Jennifer Lopez.

Rodriguez and Cordeiro sparked dating rumors in October 2022 when they were clicked together while taking a relaxing stroll in Beverly Hills. The duo confirmed their relationship after sharing a snap with A-Rod's daughters in front of a Christmas tree during Christmas time in 2022.

Jaclyn hails from Windsor, Canada, and is fitness instructor and model by profession. She's also the founder of the six-week fat-burning course called JACFIT, which is available on her website as well as in-person at her training facility.

Since making their relationship official, both A-Rod and Cordeiro have been observed tagging along with each other at various events. They were recently spotted together courtside for all the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks games in the NBA Western Conference Finals.

Moreover, Jaclyn has also been observed praising and maintaining a good rapport with Alex Rodriguez's daughters Ella and Natasha, who have welcomed their father's girlfriend into the family.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, supported Natasha on her Musical theater Opening night

Jaclyn dressed up for the occasion to attend the Opening Night of Alex Rodriguez's elder daughter Natasha's live musical performance, "Rodgers and Hammerstein's: Oklahoma!" at Ann Arbor Street in Dexter, Michigan, on Thursday night.

Her Instagram story also included Natahsa's younger sibling Ella and their mother, Cynthia Scurtis, alongside her partner.

While A-Rod is busy with his business ventures, Jaclyn makes it a point to attend his daughter's musical recital in Michigan. Rodriguez has been very supportive of his elder daughter's musical talents and has shared that she's pursuing a degree in music from Michigan University.

