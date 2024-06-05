PHOTO: Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shoots hoops for dynamic afternoon cardio session

Former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, turned heads with her sporty workout session. Cordeiro posted a video of her on Instagram engaging in a workout that took her to the basics of basketball. She practiced in a simple outdoor court where she was seen shooting hoops under the warm afternoon sun.

“Make Fitness Fun” and “Practice Makes Progres” are the captions that Cordeiro wrote in her video, with the title “JACFIT” at the bottom.

@jac_lynfit/Instagram

Not only this but in a later story, she even encouraged her followers to take care of themselves.

“Fall in love with taking care of yourself,” she wrote in her story.

@jac_lynfit/Instagram

Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce mogul Mark Lore are minority owners (36%) of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx.

Jaclyn Cordeiro’s workout program helped Alex Rodriguez lose weight

Alex Rodriguez praised Jaclyn Cordeiro for having a positive impact on his health. Cordeiro, a registered nurse turned lifestyle coach, helped A-Rod shed 32 pounds through her workout program (as per Page Six media).

Alex Rodriguez even credited his girlfriend in April for the consistent routine that she has made for him.

“I’ve been training seven days a week. I’ve eliminated a lot of the steak. I was a big steak eater. I used to eat steak probably eight out of 10 days, and now only one or two [days] out of 10 days. And then I do these 45-minute walks after dinner." said Rodriguez in April (via New York Post)

Cordeiro even coached his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, who also saw success with the program.

The couple was seen together for the first time walking together in Beverly Hills in October 2022. The duo made their relationship official after posing for photos with A-Rod's daughters, Natasha and Ella, during Christmas and sharing them on Instagram.

