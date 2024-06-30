PHOTO: Alex Rodriguez shares frame with Canadian model Winnie Harlow for executive lounge opening at JFK airport

Former Yankees infielder Alex Rodriguez has turned into a full-fledged businessman since hanging up his cleats in 2016. A-Rod keeps himself busy with a lot of ventures, meetings and events throughout the day.

On Friday, Rodriguez was spotted attending an event to inaugurate a new Delta One Lounge at JFK International Airport alongside an array of celebrities and models.

Alex Rodriguez shared an image on his Instagram stories with Canadian model Winnie Harlow from Friday's event at the JFK airport. Winnie posted a series of images from the event, in one of which she shared the frame with A-Rod.

Screenshot from Alex Rodriguez's story on Instagram

A-Rod started with his own business firm, the A-Rod Corporation, which he founded in 1996, and began investing in other business ventures in 2003. From sports to fitness and automation, the firm has made several investments over the years.

Most recently, Rodriguez's firm bought a 20% stake in the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx of the NBA and WNBA, respectively. He announced that his business partner and friend, Marc Lore, had submitted a bid to buy another 40% stake in both basketball teams, but the deal didn't go through.

The 14-time All-Star and 2009 World Series champion with the NY Yankees is still a fan-favorite not only in the Bronx and among the Yankee nation but in the entire league, as he has produced some memorable highlight reels over his 22 seasons as a big league player.

Alex Rodriguez gets candid while signing an array of baseball memorabilia for his fans

A-Rod's presence alongside some of the greats in the NY Yankees roster was enough to bring the crowd to their feet, irrespective of which stadium the Bombers used to play in. Rodriguez has always been a fan-favorite due to his ability to connect with the crowd at a deeper level.

Recently, Alex Rodriguez was observed taking time out of his busy schedule to sign almost 1,000 pieces of baseball memorabilia for his loyal fans. A-Rod uploaded a reel on Instagram showcasing the same, captioning the reel as:

"My hand hurts"

The caption in the video read:

"What it looks like to sign 1000 pieces of baseball memorabilia"

Alex Rodriguez keeps progressing in his career even after hanging up his cleats, as he's a successful businessman, sportscaster with FOX Sports, podcaster and joint team owner of a NBA and a WNBA franchise.