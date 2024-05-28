PHOTO: Alex Rodriguez shares image with daughter Natasha after intense Mavericks-Timberwolves Game 3 action in Dallas

Former Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez was at the American Airlines Center on Monday to watch Game 3 between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves. However, much to his dismay, his Timberwolves couldn't come out on top, with them now trailing 3-0 in the Western Conference finals.

Despite that, A-Rod enjoyed the game with his daughters, who were also present at the game. Rod, who is having an ownership conflict with majority owner Glen Taylor, had a fun day outing with his older daughter, Natasha as the father-daughter duo posed for a photo the following day.

The Timberwolves minority owner was in a white t-shirt and skin-toned jeans, and Natasha was in a black sleeveless top over shorts.

Alex Rodriguez's Instagram story

As far as the game is concerned, the Mavs crushed the Timberwolves 116-107 on their home court and are now one win away to reach the NBA Finals.

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic both scored 33 points each to lead Mavs to victory, while for the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards contributed 26 points with no strong support from other teammates. Moreover, Karl-Anthony Towns had a terrible shooting night, converting zero of the eight 3-point attempts made.

Natasha surprises father, Alex Rodriguez, in WCF Game 3

Alex Rodriguez was with his younger daughter, Ella, to attend the game. Little did he know that his older daughter, Natasha, was also going to be there.

When Ella was talking with A-Rod during the pregame warmups, Natasha came out of the tunnel and greeted Alex, who was stunned to see her there. This expression then culminated in a moment of joy as the duo enjoyed meeting each other for a while.

"My daughters surprised me at the game," Rodriguez said. "I could not believe it! Ella and @thenatasharodriguez you two got me so good ❤️"

As for Ella, she was in a custom Michigan X Timberwolves accustomed jacket.

Off the field, Alex Rodriguez and his business partner Marc Lore are taking their ownership conflict with Taylor to arbitration. Taylor dismissed the agreement, which would have made A-Rod and Lore the majority owners.

