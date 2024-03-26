PHOTO: Astros' Alex Bregman revs up with $65,195 Ford F-150 Lariat in latest look

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros are only a couple of days away before their home opener against the New York Yankees. Off the field, Bregman recently shared a photo alongside his Ford F-150 truck.

He received the car from a well-known car dealer, Gulf Coast Auto Park, in Angleton, Texas. In the photo, he also had his companion Trentyn Nettles beside him while showing off his F-150 Lariat.

"Appreciate my guys at @gulfcoastautopark," Bregman wrote in the caption.

Alex Bregman's Instagram story

According to the company's website, the 2024 Ford F-150 Lariat model costs $65,195. The truck is equipped with a 3.5L PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6 Engine and a 7.2kW Pro Power Onboard.

Additional features include Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Alex Bregman improved batting mechanics, helping him prepare better for the regular season

During the offseason, Alex Bregman worked on improving his swing mechanics to get better at-plate results.

This finally helped him in his latest spring game against the New York Mets, as he crushed two home runs and contributed six RBIs in the Astros' 13-5 win on Saturday.

After the game, Bregman mentioned that he was feeling good and it seems like his work during the offseason is paying off.

“I don’t know if it really means anything,” Bregman said. "I feel good. I feel like I squared the ball up this spring and hit the ball on the barrel and hit a lot of line drives. If we continue that into the season, I’ll have a good year.”

Bregman has put up a batting line of .383/.431/.596 across 51 plate appearances this spring.

“I feel very good,” he said. “I feel better than I felt during the offseason. Just kind of fell in love with the process of it. I feel like I love the work and just kind of wanted to really just focus on putting in the work in the gym, in the cage. Feel great.”

Manager Joe Espada also hailed his swing as "short and compact."

“The swing decisions are always so good," Espada added. "The ball is coming out of the bat differently right there and there’s a level of confidence he’s playing with that’s really fun to watch.”

Alex Bregman is entering the final year of his contract with the Astros and he is hoping for a good season to command a big contract if he leaves in free agency.

