PHOTO: Astros star Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares sweet moment of niece peacefully slumbering in her embrace

Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, took to her Instagram stories to post a heartfelt moment between herself and her niece. The picture showcases her niece peacefully sleeping in her warm embrace.

While Reagan often posts her son Knox in her stories, it was her new-born niece this time around, and she captioned the story:

"My niece is perfect"

Reagan Bregman's story on Instagram

Reagan has been a constant supporter throughout Bregman's career and Knox, who turns two this year, often visits his father at the Houston Astros' spring training sessions. He's been seen running around the bases, taking swings with a bat, and winning the hearts of players.

Alex Bregman consistently voices his appreciation for his wife and son being there for him, and he spends as much time with them as possible.

Change in batting swing has started to pay off for Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman had a decent season in 2023, but it fell short compared to his performances in 2018 and 2019. There was a change in his swing from the 2019 season to the 2023 season. He was leaning forward a bit more, covering the side of the home plate, striking out on balls that deviated from the plate.

Now, he has refined his stance and posture, and it has started to bear fruit, and the Houston Astros will look to gain challenge for the World Series in 2024. Bregman told reporters their goals for the season:

“Nothing changes here, this year or any year,” Bregman said. “We always want the same thing: To get back to October, and then get back to the World Series. It’s why we play the game. It’s why I play the game. And there’s no reason for me to change now."

Bregman has generated four hits in his last two Grapefruit League games and is in contract limbo at present. His deal is set to expire at the end of the season and while the Astros are planning to make an offer, they appear to be struggling to make it work financially.

