PHOTO: Austin Wells shares frame with Aaron Judge & Juan Soto while sporting custom tee with duo's names ahead of Yankees BP

The New York Yankees are off to a very good start in the 2024 MLB season, and Juan Soto teaming up with Aaron Judge gives the team truly formidable hitting. At 17-8 and atop the AL East, fans are hoping 2024 could be their year.

Yankees catcher Austin Wells wore a 'Judge Soto' shirt to batting practice and was snapped wearing it between the two. Both Judge and Soto hit home runs in the 7-3 win over the Oakland Athletics, which caught the attention of CBS' Jimmy Randazzo.

He took to X on Wednesday to share the photo, which he captioned:

"Austin Wells wears the shirt. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto hit dingers. You love to see it."

The Yankees always enter a season with high expectations, and in 2024 they look for real. They will face the 9-16 A's again on Thursday and will be expecting to come away with another win.

Aaron Boone discusses Aaron Judge and Juan Soto's home runs

Having two of the MLB's best hitters on the same roster gives the Yankees a shot at beating anyone, and when both Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are on form NY is hard to stop.

Manager Aaron Boone spoke to the media after the A's game and discussed how the duel homers made him feel:

“I feel warm and fuzzy inside. Kind of like some hot chocolate on a cold day. It was great. I don’t think it will be the last time those two will homer together.”

With his 261st homer, Aaron Judge passed Derek Jeter's career total (260), and discussed it with reporters:

“[The home run] is special. Derek had an amazing career. He has done so many great things for this organization. I hope I can do the same.”

Judge also credited the team:

“It’s always a work in progress. I was happy to add two [runs] in the first. The boys took care of the rest. It was a great swing from everybody all night.”

With New York headed in a good direction, it will be interesting to see if they can win their first World Series since 2009.

