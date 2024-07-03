PHOTO: Bryce Harper's daughter Brooklyn explores 'Windy City' with mom Kayla while dad sits out Phillies vs. Cubs on IL

Despite currently being on the injured list, Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper and family still traveled to Chicago as the Phillies took on the Cubs. Harper's wife Kayla made the trip along with their daughter, Brooklyn Elizabeth.

Brooklyn, the couple's middle child, was recently spotted exploring the 'Windy City' of Chicago. Kayla took to her Instagram story to post an image of her daughter enjoying a water fountain in Chicago.

Screenshot from Kayla Harper's story on Instagram

Young Brooklyn was rocking a green and blue striped dress and a pair of Adidas Sambas.

Brooklyn was born on November 12, 2020, and is named after both her grandmas. Kayla and Bryce Harper's eldest child is son Krew Aron, who was born on August 22, 2019. The latest addition to their family came this year in the form of their daughter Kamryn Ray Harper, who was born on April 22, 2024.

Kayla and Bryce exchanged vows in the San Diego Church of Latter-day Saints Temple on December 16, 2016, just four months after they got engaged in July 2016.

The happy family of five is currently in Chicago since the Philadelphia Phillies opened up a three-game NL series against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

Bryce Harper is still on the ten-day IL, so will not be playing any part in this series. He also probably won't play in the next one, which will be a mouth-watering clash against NL arch-rivals, the Atlanta Braves.

Phillies 1B Bryce Harper injured his left hamstring in a game against the Marlins on Thursday

During Game 1 of the four-game series against the Miami Marlins, the Phillies received two major scares right toward the end of the game as the bottom of the ninth inning saw the team lose two of their stars to injuries.

First, it was Kyle Schwarber who left the game with groin tightness. Then, it was Harper, who injured his left hamstring while making the last out of the game.

Bryce Harper has been in scintillating form this season, batting .303, with 20 home runs, 58 RBIs, and .981 OPS. His health and continued excellence at the plate will be imperative for Philadelphia this season.

The Phillies organization will be highly hopeful of getting their slugger back completely healthy soon, as the ballclub has some engaging games lined up in the coming days.

