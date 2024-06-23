PHOTO: Cole Tucker's better half Vanessa Hudgens embraces summer vibe in black ensemble while rocking $250,000 engagement ring

LA Angels utility ballplayer Cole Tucker married his longtime girlfriend and Hollywood actress Vanessa Hudgens in December 2023. The duo started dating in November 2020, months after Hudgens parted ways with her then-boyfriend Austin Butler. Tucker got down on one knee in front of the Eiffel Tower when the duo was on a trip to Paris, France.

Vanessa Hudgens was observed enjoying summer vibes in an all-black ensemble while rocking a $250,000 engagement ring. She posted the image on Instagram with the caption:

"happy summerrrrr"

The couple first met via a Zoom meditation group call, which was organized by British lifestyle guru Jay Shetty.

He was even present to officiate the wedding between Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker, which took place in a picturesque location inside the Mayan Jungles of Mexico.

Vanessa reflected on how she made the first move by slipping into Cole Tucker's DMs after their short interaction over the Zoom group call. In 2021, on the Drew Barrymore Show, Hudgens said:

"I found him, and we started talking. If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' I think there is no shame in making the first move."

Two months after their wedding, Vanessa Hudgens flaunted her baby bump while hosting the red carpet event at the Academy Awards in March 2024.

Meanwhile, Cole Tucker's MLB career was rivatilized this past offseason after the Halos offered him a minor league contract and promoted him to the major league roster after a series of impressive performances in the MiLB.

Hudgens has been actively cheering for her husband during his gamedays inside the Angel Stadium and even wished him a happy Father's Day on June 16, 2024.

Vanessa Hudgens gushed over her 'favorite human' Cole Tucker on Father's Day

Last Sunday, on June 16, 2024 Vanessa Hudgens took to her Instagram story to post an image of Cole Tucker with her pet dog Darla. The caption of the story read:

"Happy Father's Day to my (And obviously Darla's) favorite human @cotuck. You light up our uniiverse"



On the game front, Tucker has found it difficult to find rhythym with his bat at home plate for the LA Angels. But, nonetheless, his role as a utility player is helping the team slot him into different roles as per the game situation.