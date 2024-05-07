PHOTO: Corey Seager's wife Madisyn cheers on as husband's three-run homer powers Rangers' victory over Athletics

The 2024 MLB World Series MVP Corey Seager hasn't been at his best to start the new season. His numbers have been below average, but his recent splash against the Oakland Athletics may be the kicker he's looking to gain momentum.

The Texas Rangers were in danger of a shutout against the A's after Alex Wood had pitched six scoreless innings to give the Athletics a winning opportunity, leaving the game with a 2-0 lead. However, the tables turned in the eighth inning when Lucas Erceg took the mound. He walked Josh Smith and allowed the single to go to Leody Taveras.

In came the man from last year's World Series, who blasted the changeup to 422 feet into the right-center field corner at the Coliseum for a three-run go-ahead home run. Corey Seager's wife, watching the game from home, shared the moment on her social media story.

The home run gave the Ranger a 3-2 lead, and they added one more run in the ninth while shutting down the A's offense in the later innings to claim their 20th win (4-3) on Monday.

Rangers manager is not worried about Corey Seager, knows he's one of the best around

After the game, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy applauded Corey Seager's three-run home run in the clutch to put them on top.

He also said that there are no concerns from his side for Seager and that the latter is one of the best hitters around.

"He got a pitch you could handle and on a cool night, you gotta hit it well to get out of here and he did that," Bochy said via MLB.com.

"We've talked about Corey, I've said it many times. There's no concern there. This guy is one of the best hitters in the game, and he picked a nice time to come through for us tonight."

Rangers starter Andrew Heaney also believed in their last year's World Series MVP, who came through on Monday night for the win. Heaney himself held down the fort, only allowing two runs, one of which was unearned, in his six stellar innings, which included seven K's.

"I mean, he's the World Series MVP," Heaney said. "He bats second everyday, and plays great shortstop.

"Obviously, I don't want to put words in his mouth, but this probably hasn't been the start that he wanted. But there's not a single person that doubts his ability, obviously, in this clubhouse."

Corey Seager improved his batting average to .227 this season and has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runners.

