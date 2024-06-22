PHOTO: Dansby Swanson sports black suit & white tee while wife Mallory Swanson turns heads in off-shoulder dress at Cubs fundraiser event

Chicago Cubs star Dansby Swanson was spotted at the Chicago Cubs' first ever Grand Slam Fundraiser on Friday. Dansby was in a black suit & white tee, while his wife, Mallory, wore an off-shoulder dress. The event was organized by Cubs Charities.

Dansby Swanson alongside wife Mallory, in the fundraiser (Images from Cubs' Instagram)

The foundation specializes in the assistance of youth, both in sports and in academics. Cubs Charities has programs such as Cubs Scholars that help youth-aged individuals with scholarships and mentorship to prepare them for college life.

The charity also offers a program called Cubs RBI for youth players who want to enrich their baseball skills.

Dansby Swanson's surprise for Mallory

On June 8, 2024, Mallory Swanson and the Chicago Red Stars made history as they played the first ever women's soccer match at Wrigley Field. The Red Stars faced off against the Bay Area FC in a close NWSL clash.

As many know, Wrigley Field is the home turf of the Chicago Cubs. Ahead of the match against Bay Area FC, the Chicago Cubs star surprised Mallory, leaving flowers in her locker.

The game, dubbed as "Red Stars Take Over Wrigley Field," drew an NWSL record crowd of 35,038 fans, topping the previous record set by the Seattle Reign FC in October 2023 with an attendance of 34,130.

The Red Stars, however, were defeated by Bay Area FC. They are currently placed sixth out of 14 NWSL teams with five wins, two draws and six losses.

As for Mallory Swanson, she has started all 12 games that the Red Stars have played this season. The United States women's national soccer team striker also boasts four goals and three assists so far.

Swanson arrived in Chicago in 2021 after a respectable three-year stint with the Washington Spirit. With the Red Stars, the striker has recorded 20 goals and 13 assists in 50 appearances.