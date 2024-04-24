PHOTO: David Ortiz embraces fatherhood again, shares precious moment with girlfriend Maria & newborn child

David Ortiz just welcomed his fourth child into the world. The former MLB superstar, 48, was with his girlfriend as she gave birth to a son on April 24. They first revealed that they were expecting a child in January, with an Instagram reel of Ortiz kissing Maria Yerebel's stomach. Now, the child has been born.

Ortiz and Yeribel have named the child Diego Ortiz. He joins three other sons of the baseball legend: Alexandra Ortiz, D'Angelo Ortiz and Jessica Ortiz. The couple has been together since 2019, according to The Sun.

Ortiz appears in many Instagram posts for the model, who routinely kept her followers in the loop on the pregnancy and her relationship. The former Boston Red Sox star's three other children were not with Yeribel, as he was married to Tiffany Ortiz from 2002-2023.

David Ortiz excited Boston fans with recent appearance

David Ortiz is a Boston sports legend, even eight years after his retirement from Major League Baseball. When he showed up at the grand opening of the Dick’s House of Sport in Boston, fans were thrilled.

David Ortiz has been busy of late

This happened right before both the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics embarked on their playoff journeys, and Ortiz said via WHDH:

“I get to watch all the sports right now. Getting to see the Celtics getting it done, that’s awesome, our Red Sox coming through, this is a city that loves our sports."

There were rock climbing and golf simulators at this event and most importantly and fittingly, there was a batting cage for fans to take swings. The opening weekend for the new venue was packed with other Boston sports celebrities as well.

Aside from Ortiz, players from the 1984 Boston Celtics and ex-Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron graced fans with their presence, so it was a huge event for Boston sports fans.

