PHOTO: Devoted dog dad Aaron Judge's off day includes cuddling with furry companion Gus

Aaron Judge, the star outfielder of the New York Yankees, is known for his immense power with the bat. However, on Monday he shared a picture on social media of his quality time on his off day with a little friend.

Judge took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo of his dog. The picture showed the baseball giant cuddling up on the couch with Gus, a dachshund puppy. Gus, tucked securely in Judge's arms, appeared comfortable and happy.

“Off Day hanging [dog emoji]” wrote Judge as the caption of the story.

@thejudge44/ Instagram

This is not the first time that the baseball world has got a glimpse of the cute pup. Judge has posted numerous pictures of Gus on his Instagram story before and has even taken him to Yankees Stadium a couple of times. For this reason, Judge is also known as the “Elite Dog Dad.”

Another baseball player, Hunter Greene of the Cincinnati Reds, is also a dog dad. He shared a picture of his dog, Ross, for the first time on May 21 and even brought him to the conference room after the match between the Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

Aaron Judge has been performing quite well this season. He currently has a slash plate of .427/.546/1.088. He showed his extraordinary form in the match against the San Diego Padres on Saturday by hitting a home run — his fourth consecutive home run in the last four games.

Aaron created history in the game against the Padres, as he became the first player to have more than 12 doubles and 11 home runs in 20 games. He bats at an average of .279 and has hit 17 home runs so far. He has an RBI of 39 with a 1.039 OPS.

When Gus made his Yankee Stadium debut

In 2023, Yankees' outfielder, Aaron Judge stole hearts with an "all-time cute" moment at the Yankees Stadium. On May 26 of last year, Judge’s cute little dachshund made his debut in the stadium. A video captured Judge enjoying an off day by playing fetch with his dachshund, Gus, right on the field.

“That’s just all-time cute there,” said Michael Kay, the Yankees broadcaster when he watched them play.

The clip quickly went viral, proving that even an MLB superstar can't resist some quality time with his pup.

