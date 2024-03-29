PHOTO: Dodgers Kike Hernandez swings into season in style with Barbie hoodie, declares himself 'Kenough' for upcoming season

LA Dodgers versatile slugger Kike Hernandez showed up for the season in style with a Barbie hoodie and Barbie-themed shorts with "I am Kenough" written across his hoodie.

The ensemble was complete, with shades akin to the ones that Barbie wore in the movie.

Kike Hernandez received only a single at-bat against the St. Louis Cardinals towards the end of the contest as he replaced James Outman in the center field, who smashed two hits in three at-bats and looked solid defensively in the outfield for LA.

Henrandez is a utility player and will be used in a role as per the requirements of the team and the situation in the game. He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Dodgers this past offseason to remain on the West Coast.

The Dodgers had initially set their eyes on Manuel Margot in the offseason, but once he was traded to the Minnesota Twins, they switched towards signing Kike Hernandez for one more season.

The 32-year-old Puerto Rican has a career batting average of .239 and has smashed 108 home runs in his 10 active seasons in the big leagues. He is currently in his second stint with the LA Dodgers, with the first one coming from the 2015–2020 season, in which he won his maiden World Series title in a pandemic-affected season of 2020.

Kike Hernandez likes to move in style alongside beauty pageant winner wife Mariana Vicente

While a lot is known about the amazing fashion sense of Kike Hernandez's supermodel wife, Mariana Vicente, who was crowned Miss Universe Puerto Rico in 2010, Kike isn't far from being the talking point about being fashionable in the big leagues.

Mariana has evidently helped Kike Hernandez become a stylish icon. Kike has been showing up in trendy and fashionable clothing items since he signed up with the LA Dodgers during his first stint in 2015.

Later, Hernandez took his fashion sense a step further as he started to wear custom-designed cleats for gamedays, surprising the fans with his eccentric but eye-catching, trendy fashion sense.

Kike has a dynamic presence both on and off the field. One picture captured him in a stylish leopard print hoodie, while another time he was observed stepping outside of the team bus in an ultimate fashionable piece that caught the eyes of the masses. Without a doubt, he is one of the most trendy and hip ball players in the MLB.

