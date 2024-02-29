"It came down to Dodgers or Yankees" - Kike Hernandez breaks down free agency options, explains choosing LA over Bronx

Kike Hernandez is ready to join spring training with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He will join the Dodgers for a $4 million deal for this season, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Expand Tweet

Hernandez recently appeared on an episode of “Foul Territory TV,” where he shared how important this season is for him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s very important for me to a have good season,” Hernandez said. “For me, it was all about the fit and the spot. I think it’s a very important year for me as far as (being) healthy for the first time in a while, and getting to reestablish my market.”

Expand Tweet

Hernandez said that ultimately two clubs remained for his choice: the New York Yankees and the LA Dodgers.

“At the end, it came down to Dodgers or Yankees, big market only. But I chose the Dodgers because they have a lot of left-handed hitters. Obviously, I have familiarity,” Hernandez said.

“I think main reason was they were able to guarantee me to start. And the Yankees have a really good lineup as well, but they have a lot of right-hand hitters and, their lefties are not platoon guys.”

Kike Hernandez has a rough free-agency experience

Kiké Hernández has a long history in Los Angeles. He played for seven years with the Dodgers, winning a World Series with them in 2020. Later in 2021, Hernández joined the Boston Red Sox, but in 2023 he was traded back to Los Angeles for Justin Hagenman and Nick Robertson.

Recently, Hernández talked about his experience during free agency, including the teams that expressed interest in signing him during the offseason.

“The Tigers were very interested. The Angels were there, but never really made an offer. The Giants were kind of in there, but they were also waiting till the end to make an offer, and they ended up not making an offer,” Hernandez said on "Foul Territory."

“There’s a lot of teams that checked in just to see if I want to sign for cheap. I held my ground and was waiting for the right opportunity.”

It's possible that Hernandez could play for the Dodgers in their spring game against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday in Arizona.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.