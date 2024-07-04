PHOTO: Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares adorable moment of Orioles top prospect enjoying car ride with pet Coconut

Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday rejoined the roster at the Norfolk Tides last week after briefly going on IL due to right elbow inflammation. His wife, Chloe Cox, has been highly supportive of him through his topsy-turvy season, which saw him get both promoted and demoted from the MLB in a short span of time.

Chloe captured the second baseman sharing an adorable moment with their pet dog, Coconut, while driving on Wednesday. She posted the image on her Instagram story. Take a look here:

Screenshot from Chloe Holliday's story on Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jackson had a difficult stint in the MLB with the Baltimore Orioles in April. His promotion from the minor leagues brought cheers and praise from the Bird Nation, but it all quickly went downhill, as he failed to cope with the expectations of the big league.

Trending

He managed just two hits and one RBI in 34 at-bats and struck out a whopping 18 times, resulting in a miserly batting average of.059 and an OPS below.150. As a result, Jackson Holliday was demoted back to the MiLB to play with the Norfolk Tides.

Chloe played an important role during this time as the 20-year-old second baseman attempted to cope with the failures endured in the big league. She started making active attendance for all of his minor league games, along with her furry friend, Coconut.

Jackson Holliday has been producing decent numbers in the minor leagues. In 208 at-bats, he has smashed 56 hits, scored 60 runs, crushed eight home runs and driven in 29 runs with a batting average of .269.

Holliday helped the Tides win their most recent game after coming back from the injured list. Both Chloe and Coconut were in attendance to watch Jackson during his MiLB game at Harbor Park Stadium.

Chloe advocated for the 'Bark in the Park' event for Jackson Holliday's MiLB games

Jackson Holliday's wife was in the stands for the player's first game back from Illinois. Her furry friend, Coconut, accompanied her to the game.

Post-game, she advocated for the 'bark in the park' event during Holliday's minor league games. She captioned her Instagram post:

"Petition to have bark in the park every day"

Holliday is one of the Orioles' top rookie prospects, and his continued positive performances at home plate during MiLB will be keen for his probable return to the MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback