PHOTO: Jose Altuve's wife Nina gives glimpse into romantic date night with Astros star

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is giving his best to get his team back on course after a dismal start to the season. Fresh off an extension, Altuve took some time off the diamond for a date night with his wife, Nina Altuve.

Nina gave a glimpse from their dinner night on Instagram, capturing Jose with a glass of wine. The two-time World Series champion had a shaved look with a black-toned full sleeve tee with white stripes. Nina's caption highlighted the romantic dinner they shared.

"Mi Chuck (heart emoji)," Nina wrote in the caption.

Nina's dinner date with Jose. Credit: Nina's Instagram story

Jose Altuve and Nina have known each other since 2006. As per US Weekly, the couple reportedly wed in 2011. They became parents to a daughter, Melanie Andrea, who was born in 2016. Their second daughter was born in 2020.

Jose Altuve and Nina's decision to stay in Houston

Earlier this season, talks between the Astros and Jose Altuve took place for a possible multi-year extension that will keep the All-Star infielder through the remainder of his career.

Though we know that it culminated in a five-year, $125 million extension that will keep the 34-year-old in Houston until the 2029 season, there was a deeper familial context to it than just numbers.

“My wife and I had a lot of conversations about if we’re going to go somewhere else, if we’re going to stay here, and I think the best case scenario was always to stay here,” Altuve said. [via The Athletic].

“I get to come back every day after night games and I get to see my daughters sleeping. I can wake up the next day and take them to school. That was the conversation where everything started and we decided to stay here in Houston and we’ll never move from here.”

Both of the couple's daughters were born in Houston, where they purchased a home back in 2013. Altuve sees this city as his second home after his country, Venezuela, where he was born and brought up.

“I think you always know that the most important thing for an attorney to do for his clients is to listen to them. You want him to have what he wants most. Economics certainly figure into that, but really for Jose, it was about keeping the lineage, keeping a legacy. It was really, really important to him and Nina,” Altuve's agent Scott Boras said.

Boras knew that no amount of money would have teetered the second baseman from Houston. Now all that remains is to see if Jose Altuve can get one more world title for the Astros.

