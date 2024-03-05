PHOTO: Jose Canseco's daughter Josie rocks the everyday cool girl vibe with Alo's lilac blue hoodie & denim 

Two-time World Series champion Jose Canseco has been living his best life since retiring from baseball and so has his daughter Josie Canseco, who has taken great strides in the modeling industry.

The famed American-Cuban slugger's daughter started her career in fashion after modelling for LOVE magazine. From there on, there was no stopping her, going on to feature in a Victoria's Secret fashion show in New York.

Recently, Josie Canseco took to Instagram to share a story showcasing her outfit, which consisted of an Alo's lilac blue hoodie and denim, complete with a handbag and a pair of black shades.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot from Josie Canseco's story on Instagram

Jose Canseco and Josie Canseco were sighted at the HBCU celebrity softball classic, which Travis Scott's charitable organisation hosts annually at Minute Maid Field in Houston, Texas, in February, before the commencement of spring training.

The proceeds from the event are shared between charitable trusts to aid the needy, especially students, who find it difficult to pay back student loans. The father-daughter duo were twinning on the event in black gold jerseys.

Jose Canseco showcased his muscle power to clear the ball over the bleacher stands during the home run derby event.

Jose Canseco shed light on names using PED during the '90's era in baseball in his book 'Juiced'

Jose Canseco acknowledged using steroids, and he even called himself the godfather of steroids in use during that era in the major leagues. But Canseco asserts in his book "Juiced" that Major League Baseball set him up to flunk his drug test in 2003.

He went on to claim that the MLB wanted to tarnish his image, as he was known as the godfather of steroids since he started playing for the Oakland Athletics in the big leagues.

Moreover, Canseco asserted — a statistic many in the sport contest — that as many as 85% of big league players used steroids those days. Canseco acknowledged injecting steroids and named former teammates Mark McGwire, Rafael Palmeiro, Jason Giambi, Ivan Rodríguez and Juan Gonzalez as fellow users in his book.

Giambi acknowledged using steroids in testimony before a grand jury looking into the BALCO case. McGwire made his public admission of using steroids on Jan. 11, 2010, but most athletes listed in the book initially denied using PEDs.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.