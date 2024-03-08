PHOTO: Josh Hader’s son came together with Alex Bregman's son to support their fathers at spring training

Josh Hader's family was seen supporting the Houston Astros pitcher in a spring training game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. Hader's wife, Maria, shared glimpses of the game on Instagram with their son Lucas Alexander in tow.

Besides Hader's family, Alex Bregman's family was also present in the game. Reagan, Bregman's wife, visited the baseball park with her son, Knox. Both Lucas and Knox seem to have spent time bonding with each other.

Knox Bregman and Lucas Alexander Hader

It seemed like the children were lucky charms as the Astros overcame the Cardinals 9-6 in the game. Josh Hader came in for an inning, issuing a sole walk, while Bregman went hitless in three at-bats. Houston will face the Philadelphia Phillies next.

Josh Hader impresses the Houston Astros

Heading into the season, Josh Hader has stellar expectations. The former Milwaukee Brewer and San Diego Padre made his way to the Houston Astros organization after signing a five-year, $95 million deal.

During his first live batting practice for the team, the lefty closer impressed his new teammates after taking the mound. Hader faced Alex Bregman, Jeremy Peña and Jon Singleton, showcasing his skills worthy of the price tag.

Hader was mercurial in his first full season in San Diego last year. The lefty posted a 1.28 ERA and 33 saves. This prompted a move for the team to move last year's closer, Ryan Pressly, to the setup role.

Astros star infielder Alex Bregman shared his thoughts on Hader's first appearance in his new uniform.

“He looked great,” Bregman said. “He’s got a good three-pitch mix. He looked sharp for this early in camp,” he added."

It will be interesting to see the dynamic between the two pitchers, as both of them are known as two of the most prolific closers in the game. It was an underwhelming year for Pressly in 2023, as he registered a 3.58 ERA with 31 saves out of 37 opportunities.

In what is expected to be a foot race to the top of the American League West, the anchors of the Houston Astros bullpen will certainly be heavily relied upon to see them through tough end-game situations this year.

