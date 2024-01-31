Astros star Ryan Pressly's son Wyatt finds a different path, chooses soccer over baseball on the playground

Houston Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly will doubtless be hoping that his son, Wyatt, will follow in his footsteps someday. That day is far off, though, given that Wyatt is only two, but it seems that the youngster might have other ideas about his future.

Pressly's wife, Kat, shared a clip of Wyatt playing soccer on her Instagram stories, which was from his first practice.

Ryan Pressly's son Wyatt in soccer practice (Screenshot)

It's obviously way too early to draw any conclusions, but Ryan Pressly will doubtless be proud to see his son taking part in a sport.

Given that Pressly is 35, his career is starting to wind down, but he should have an important role to play for the Astros in 2024, even though the team recently signed Josh Hader.

Veteran Ryan Pressly has a role to play for the Astros in 2024

While the Astros needed some help pitching, signing Josh Hader to a $95 million deal was something of a blow for Ryan Pressly. However, the team comes first, and Pressly himself appears to have acknowledged that.

Pressly is said to have handled the situation "like a true professional” and is “all in" for 2024. Josh Hader said about Pressly:

“We signed here to win baseball games, to win a championship. I think like Dana said, Ryan’s in the same boat, and we’re all in the same boat to do whatever we can and win ballgames and take it to the final step.”

If the Astros are to achieve their goal of winning the World Series, they will need everybody on board, and Pressly will have a part to play in 2024. Given that the roster appears united and committed to this ambition, that bodes well for the Astros' ambitions.

With Spring Training closing in, it will be interesting to see how the Astros get on. This is a good chance to see how their roster looks in 2024 and how they plan on using Pressly in the upcoming season.

