Houston Astros Spring Training Schedule 2024: Start Date, Key Matchups, Tickets, TV Listings, and more

Spring training is on the horizon, and fans of the Houston Astros will be looking forward to seeing their team in action ahead of the 2024 MLB season. The Astros are among the best teams in baseball, and there is reason for optimism that the team could be competing for the World Series down the stretch.

While that is a long way down the line, up first is Spring Training, in which the Astros will play their first game on Feb. 24. So, let's take a look at Houston's schedule and key matchups, as well as how and where to watch them play.

Houston Astros Spring Training Schedule 2024

The Houston Astros will kick off their spring training games against the Washington Nationals on February 24 at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches at 6.05 p.m. ET.

Other than the Nationals, the Astros will face the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies during spring training.

While all of these games will be interesting for Houston fans, given the importance of seeing the strength of their roster without Dusty Baker as manager, perhaps the games against the Phillies are the ones to watch. With Philadelphia a potential dark horse for the World Series, this could be something of an early litmus test for both teams.

Here's the full schedule for the Houston Astros:

Feb 24, Astros @ Nationals, 6:05 p.m. ET, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Feb 25, Cardinals @ Astros, 1:05 p.m. ET, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Feb 25, Astros @ Mets, Time TBA, Clover Park

Feb 26, Astros @ Tigers, Time TBA, Joker Marchant Stadium

Feb 27, Nationals @ Astros, 1:05 p.m. ET, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Feb 28, Astros @ Marlins, Time TBA, Roger Dean Stadium

Feb 29, Mets @ Astros, 6:05 p.m. ET, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Mar 1, Astros @ Nationals, 1:05 p.m. ET, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Mar 2, Cardinals @ Astros, 1:05 p.m. ET, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Mar 3, Astros @ Mets, Time TBA, Clover Park

Mar 5, Marlins @ Astros, 1:05 p.m. ET, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Mar 6, Mets @ Astros, 1:05 p.m. ET, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Mar 7, Astros @ Cardinals, Time TBA, Roger Dean Stadium

Mar 8, Astros @ Phillies, Time TBA, BayCare Ballpark

Mar 9, Nationals @ Astros, 12:05 p.m. ET, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Mar 10, Marlins @ Astros, 1:05 p.m. ET, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Mar 11, Tigers @ Astros, 1:05 p.m. ET, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Mar 12, Astros @ Marlins, Time TBA, Roger Dean Stadium

Mar 13, Astros @ Mets, Time TBA, Clover Park

Mar 14, Astros @ Nationals, 6:05 p.m. ET, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Mar 15, Phillies @ Astros, 6:05 p.m. ET, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Mar 16, Mets @ Astros, 6:05 p.m. ET, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Mar 17, Astros @ Cardinals, Time TBA, Roger Dean Stadium

Mar 18, Nationals @ Astros, 6:05 p.m. ET, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Mar 18, Astros @ Marlins, Time TBA, Roger Dean Stadiums

Mar 19, Marlins @ Astros, 6:05 p.m. ET, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Mar 21, Astros @ Cardinals, Time TBA, Roger Dean Stadium

Mar 22, Nationals @ Astros, 6:05 p.m. ET, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Mar 23, Astros @ Mets, Time TBA, Clover Park

Mar 24, Cardinals @ Astros, 12:05 p.m. ET, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Houston Astros Spring Training: Where to watch & how to buy tickets

Spring Training games can be watched on MLB.TV, ESPN+, Bally Sports+ and MLB Network. You can access MLB Network through TV providers like DIRECTV and Fubo, as well as Spectrum. Some Spring Training games are accessible on Amazon Prime Video if you have an MLB.TV add-on subscription.

Space City Home Network has the coverage for the Houston Astros' Spring Training home games. Overall, the best place for Spring Training games is MLB.TV, as they have over 250 matches.

For fans looking to buy tickets to see the Houston Astros in Spring Training, visit vividseats.com or mlb.com/astros/tickets/spring-training.

