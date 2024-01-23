"We’re all in the same boat" - Josh Hader dismisses talks of replacing veteran reliever Ryan Pressly in Astros lineup

Josh Hader was introduced as a new Houston Astros player in a press conference on Monday. The reliever expressed his desire to work together with veteran Ryan Pressly, dismissing talks of replacing him.

As the former Padres star adds depth to the Astros bullpen, there have been questions about whether he will be their new closer. However, both Hader and Houston have refrained from defining his role yet.

When asked about his role, Hader said that he's more focused on winning titles and working together with Pressly:

“We signed here to win baseball games, to win a championship. I think like Dana said, Ryan’s in the same boat, and we’re all in the same boat to do whatever we can and win ballgames and take it to the final step.”

Josh Hader spent three years with the Houston Astros as a part of their minor league organization from 2013 to 2015.

He was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers, with whom he made his major league debut and established himself as one of the best closers of his generation. He was then traded to the San Diego Padres in 2022 and became a free agent last year.

While veteran Ryan Pressly has been an integral part of the Houston bullpen over the last six years, they were in dire need of reinforcements after losing three bullpen arms to free agency.

However, the Hader's introduction into the mix has raised questions about his role in the bullpen and if Pressly will be pushed up to a setup role.

Astros GM Dana Brown introduces Josh Hader as newest player with no. 71 jersey

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown introduced their new star, Josh Hader at a press conference in Houston on Monday.

Brown welcomed Hader to the organization for his second stint and said:

“This is a pretty special arm, and he’s a part of a pretty special trio in the back.”

As revealed during the press conference, Hader will wear the No. 71 jersey for the Astros, the same number he has worn since making his MLB debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017.

Hader has signed a five-year deal with the Astros.

