PHOTO: Lance Lynn's wife Dymin shares snapshot of son Judge Ryder enjoying time with his feline friend

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn's wife, Dymin, has an active personality when it comes to her socials. On Instagram, Dymin has more than 5,000 followers and has constantly shared to the world tidbits of her family life with her husband Lance and their children.

On Thursday, Dymin shared a cute photo of their only son, Judge Ryder, on Instagram. In the photo, the young Lynn was seen inside a cage holding a cat.

Judge Ryder Lynn adorably poses while holding a cat (Photo from Dymin Lynn's Instagram story)

"This kid can always be found where he's not supposed to be," Dymin wrote.

Lynn has another daughter, Mia, the eldest from his former wife Lauren Gill.

Lance and Dymin Lynn dated for a couple of years before marrying on January 18, 2020. The spouses tied the knot at Graystone Quarry in Franklin, Tennessee.

The pair's eldest daughter, Lively, was born in February 2019. Their second-born daughter Rumer was born in October 2020, while their youngest and only son Judge was born in October 2022.

Lance Lynn and wife, Dymin, are finally home

For two-time All-Star Lance Lynn and wife Dymin, a move to St. Louis is certainly a homecoming. Ahead of the 2024 season, Lance Lynn signed for the team that originally drafted him, the Cardinals.

Lance was selected as the 39th overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft by the Cardinals. He spent six seasons with the club and in just his second major league season, he was selected to the All-Star squad.

In an interview with Yahoo News, Lynn stated that several factors were considered as to where he would play this season. But ultimately, St. Louis checked most of the boxes.

“It kind of got to, hey, where can you win but also be able to be home as much as you can on off days and things of that nature, and where family can get to you as easily as possible. There’s no other place that hit all those criteria, so it was an easy call," Lynn said.

Lynn is a known competitor on the field. With minimal expectations ahead of the season, the Cardinals (27-27) have surprised most as they have maintained the second seed in the NL Central.

