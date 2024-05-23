PHOTO: Luis Arraez's wife Gladys cheers as Padres infielder smashes 7th career leadoff homer against Reds

San Diego Padres All-Star infielder, Luis Arraez, launched his first home run on Wednesday with his new team. This was also his first home run since September 23rd of last year. This time, his biggest cheerleader was his wife Gladys, who was watching the game from home.

Gladys had taken to Instagram to share her joy because of her husband’s impressive gameplay. She had shared two stories, both showing Arraez making a powerful hit. The first story with Spanish commentary was even tagged with a “Home Run” sticker.

PHOTO: @gladysgaby/INSTAGRAM

Arraez's wife Gladys has been a constant source of support throughout his baseball journey. While details about their relationship are relatively private, it's evident from Luis's occasional social media posts and interviews that Gladys is his rock.

This was not the first time we had seen Gladys supporting her husband. During Arraez’s debut game with the Padres on May 5th, she shared a highlight of the game showing her husband getting a hit and captioned the story “Bravo”.

Arraez's success is an example of hard work and dedication. He has always been known for his work ethic, and has always focused on improving his game. Having a strong support system like Gladys by his side undoubtedly plays a big role in his motivation and perseverance.

The home run hit by Arraez on Wednesday night against the Cincinnati Reds was his career's seventh lead-off homer.

In a span of 585 games in his career, he has hit a total of 25 homers. The home run against the Reds shows the start of a fantastic season of Arraez with the Padres.

San Diego Padres manager also impressed with Arraez’s lead-off homer

The San Diego Padres manager was impressed and happy after winning against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday Night by 7-3. But he was the most impressed with Arraez’s lead-off homer.

“It starts at the top with Arraez. What a magician he is with that bat in his hands. It's really special,” said Padres manager Mike Shildt in a post-game interview (as per ABC News).

The Padres acquired Luis Arraez on May 4th from the Miami Marlins in exchange for Dillon Head, Jakob Marsee, Nathan Martorella, and Woo-suk Go.

Arraez hit a home run in the first inning and went 4-5 with two RBIs in the game. He currently boasts a batting average of .330 and has an OPS of .780.

