PHOTO: Madisyn Seager shares snapshot of husband Corey enjoying summer retreat with Rangers teammates Josh Jung and Josh Smith

Madisyn Seager, wife of Texas Rangers superstar Corey Seager, gave fans a fun behind-the-scenes look at her husband enjoying some downtime with a couple of his teammates. Madisyn took to Instagram to share a snapshot of Corey alongside Rangers infielders Josh Jung and Josh Smith as they enjoy a summer retreat together.

In the candid photo, the three Rangers players can be seen sitting outdoors on patio furniture at a hotel in Miami. Corey is seen rocking a straw hat, and all the players are busy playing a card game.

“Boys + a card table… happiest ever” wrote Madisyn as the caption of the story.

@madyseager/ Instagram

Corey has returned to his original form. After having a slow start to the season, he is now showing what he is capable of. In the World Series rematch game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Corey hit a home run toward the right field, which gave the Rangers a lead of 4-0. The ball went a distance of 364 feet and had an exit velocity of 97.7 mph. The Rangers defeated the Diamondbacks by 6-1.

This was his eighth home run in eight consecutive games, which is the most home runs he has ever had in a single month. He has a slash plate of .289/.393/.667 and has hit 13 home runs. He is batting at an average of .260 with an RBI of 29. The manager of the Rangers, Bruce Bochy, was impressed by his performance.

“I don’t know what else to say about him. I mean, he was carrying us through that tough stretch, and this was another big day for him.” said Bochy in a postgame interview.

The next big game for the Rangers will be against the Miami Marlins in a three-game series at LoanDepot Park, starting from Friday.

Corey Seager always longed to marry Madisyn

Baseball star Corey Seager's love for Madisyn runs deep. In a heartwarming revelation by People Magazine, Madisyn shared that marrying her was one of Corey's bucket list items.

"He said he proposed to me while there because marrying me was another one of his bucket-list items. I totally expected him to propose in our hometown ... It was so special because I truly was surprised, and he put so much thought into every detail." said Madisyn, per People

This sweet sentiment speaks volumes about their strong bond and highlights how much she means to him. The proposal — during a New England Patriots game, where they went to see Tom Brady — was a surprise for Madisyn, making it even more special.

Corey had known Madisyn since high school, and the couple married in December 2020.

