PHOTO: Mets' Jeff McNeil embraces fatherhood for second time with adorable gender reveal

NY Mets infielder Jeff McNeil is having an uninspired season. While NY is at a 12-11 record for the season, McNeil has a batting average of .243, one home run and only six RBIs so far.

However, while his on-field performances have been subpar, his off-field life has been an amazing ride as he prepares to embrace fatherhood for the second time.

McNeil shared a heartwarming gender reveal on Instagram, featuring their first child, Lucas, who is sporting a Big Brother t-shirt and is all smiles in the photograph. Alongside him, they've laid out a baby romper that reads, Little Sister.

Jeff has known his now wife Tatiana McNeil, formerly Tatianna Da Silva, since their college days. The duo sparked their romantic relationship while Jeff was playing baseball at Cal State Northridge and Tatiana was studying to become an environmental scientist.

The couple married on February 3, 2018, in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Nipomo, California. They were blessed with their first child, a son they named Lucas Hayden McNeil, on July 13, 2022.

Jeff has been a Met throughout his career since making his major league debut in 2018. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2013 MLB draft and began playing in the minor leagues with New York Mets affiliates. He became the All-Star twice, in 2019 and 2022, and won the Silver Slugger Award in 2022.

The NY Mets might look to discharge Jeff McNeil

Mets infielder Jeff McNeil, now 32 years old, signed a four-year, $50 million extension with the NY Mets in 2023. However, the veteran INF has been struggling. According to MLB analyst Jon Heyman, the sluggish start to the 2024 campaign has only made the organization consider discharging McNeil to save money on their payroll.

Seattle has long been a potential trade partner, noting McNeil's ability to play various defensive positions for them. New York may be inclined to trade the veteran if they find a considerable trade deal for him in the future.

With the NY Mets relying on their farm system, president of baseball operations David Stearns hinted this past offseason that the team from Queens would be going all out in the next offseason. Hence, the future of Jeff McNeil in the MLB remains uncertain.

