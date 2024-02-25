PHOTO: Mike Trout's wife Jessica shares wholesome moment of son Beckham's impressive fishing prowess

Mike Trout went 0-3 at bats against the LA Dodgers as the Angels drew the contest 7-7 on Saturday.

However, the highlight reel for the star slugger was his wife, Jessica Trout, sharing their son Beckham's impressive fishing skills on her Instagram story. Beckham is taking after his dad, showcasing an interest in adventure sports.

Screenshot of Jessica Trout's story on Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mike Trout regularly prioritizes spending time with his wife and son, despite his busy schedule. The heartwarming moments he posts on Instagram with his three-year-old son, Beckham Aaron Trout, demonstrate his commitment to his family and work.

There were rumours that Beckham would become a major league player after his excellent form while hitting off a tee with a toy bat in a video. In another picture, Trout honored his jersey number by displaying Beckham's personalised shirt, embroidered with the No. 27. Fans get to see a more compassionate side of baseball legend Mike Trout, thanks to these glimpses into his family life.

Beckham, the youngest member of the Trout family, has attracted recognition for his impressive leg kick and perfect form when he tees off. In fact, Beckham became viral on social media as a result of his impressive performances.

Given his early success, fans reckon an MLB star could emerge in the future, continuing his father Trout's legacy in the big leagues.

Mike Trout is adamant about staying put with the Halos despite lack of silverware in Anaheim

The three-time American League Most Valuable Player reiterated his commitment to the Halos on the first day of full squads across MLB reporting for spring training.

However, he left the door open for a future agreement should one arise. Mike Trout has a complete no-trade clause in his $426.5 million contract with the LA Angels, which has locked him down on the West Coast till 2030.

"The easy way out is just ask for a trade," he said. "There might be a time. Maybe. I really haven't thought about this. But when I signed that contract, I'm loyal. I want to win a championship here.

"The overall picture of winning a championship or getting to the playoffs here is bigger satisfaction [than] bailing out and just taking an easy way out. So, I think that's been my mindset. Maybe down the road if something's changed, but that's been my mindset ever since the trade speculations came up." - Mike Trout on owning upto his contract with the Angles and the possibilities of a trade in the future

The Angels have only reached the postseason once in Trout's 13 years with the ballclub, which came in 2014, where they were swept by the Kansas City Royals.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.