Photo: Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna rocks matching Dodgers outfit with daughter while sneaker shopping

Mookie Betts is one of the most devoted Dodgers stars in the clubhouse. His on-field heroics and his way of guiding his team to victory exemplify his dedication to the team.

However, Mookie is not the only one in the Betts family who shares such love and passion for the LA-based club. His wife Brianna Betts and their daughter both seem to be in love with the club as well.

Brianna recently posted pictures of her and her daughter Kynlee while shopping for sneakers. The mother-daughter duo were seen twinning in Dodgers outfits.

"My Twin," she wrote in the story.

Brianna's Instagram story

Brianna is one of the most famous MLB WAGs. She is known for her and her husband's initiatives toward helping children have a better future with their 50/50 foundation.

Dodgers stars show up for Mookie and Brianna's 50/50 Foundation's charity bowling event

Mookie Betts and Brianna Betts' 50/50 foundation is known for their initiatives towards society and for the well-being and good livelihood of the children so that they can pursue their dreams.

Each year, the 50/50 Foundation organizes an annual charity bowling event, and all the money raised is utilized for the foundation's noble cause. This year too, Mookie and Brianna's foundation organised the event.

This year's bowling event was held at Lucky Strikes in downtown LA on February 3. During the event, Brianna said that it was organized for the purpose of helping the foundation raise money for the initiatives they have planned for the whole year.

“We’re gathering here for one of our big initiatives. To help with our initiatives this year, we are fundraising for that. We have four initiatives this year. We’re giving back to four LAUSD schools to partner and give away equipment and any batting or softball equipment," Brianna said.

Among the top attendees, there were some familiar faces, like Betts's team manager Dave Roberts, teammate Freddie Freeman and Tyler Glasnow. This star-studded crowd also had Bobby Miller, Brusdar Graterol, Jason Heyward, Will Smith, Gavin Lux and others.

